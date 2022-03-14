Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 14, 2022

Share Facebook

Milder air is spilling into the eastern Corn Belt this week, and we will feel the benefits here. Full sunshine is expected today, and temps will be warmer than yesterday. The warming continues tomorrow, but triggers a little more cloud cover, so we are calling for a mix of clouds and sun. Then Wednesday and Thursday will be fully sunny, and very mild, with above normal temps. Clouds will increase overnight Thursday night.

Friday clouds continue to thicken, and we end up with rain developing late afternoon and evening. That rain continues through Saturday afternoon, and will be able to produce .25″-1″ over 100% of the state. The map below shows our thoughts on precipitation. We start to see clouds break up overnight Saturday night, and we turn out partly sunny on Sunday, but will be just a bit cooler, pulling back to near normal. Then monday we get full sunshine,

Next Tuesday starts with sun byt clouds come quickly, with rain developing late afternoon and evening. We should see ran and thunderstorms through Wednesday, with the thunderstorm potential mostly in southern OH. Rain potential is at .25″-.75″ the way we see it right now, but if thunderstorms come farther north, we will have to increase rain chances. The extended 11-16 day forecast period looks to stay mild. We should be slightly drier than normal, but expect at least one system to arrive closer to the weekend of the 26th or 27th.