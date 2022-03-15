Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 15, 2022

Share Facebook

No change in the short term forecast, and in fact, the only change to the 10 day forecast at all will be a bump in the rain potential from our weather system next week.

We stay dry over Ohio today, tomorrow and Thursday. Temps will be a bit cooler today due to the fact we will be putting up with a few more clouds, particularly over the northern half of Ohio. There is a minor chance we have to see a spit or a sprinkle out of those clouds, but generally, they will just block more of the sun than we would like. Better sunshine potential tomorrow and Thursday, taking temps to well above normal levels.

Clouds increase Friday morning, Rain shows up by midday, and then continues through Saturday midday, working across the entire state. We expect rain totals of .1″-.75″ with 100% coverage over Ohio. The rains should be mostly gentle.The map below show rain chance for late this week. Clouds break up Saturday night, and we turn a bit cooler for Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun. Much milder air races right back in for next monday.

Rain returns by midday Tuesday, and spreads across the state Tuesday night through Wednesday. This system is stronger, and as such we have rain totals at half to 1.5″ over most of the state combined through the two days. We see higher rain totals back farther west and south with thunderstorms, but right now it looks like the thunderstorm chances here will be less. IF that storm threat increases, we likely will have to bump the upper end of our rain range. Right now, we see the heaviest rains in western and SW OH. The map below shows moisture form this wave.

We finish our 10 day forecast window with a cooler set up for Thursday, but again not overly cold. Rain showers may return to start the extended 11-16 forecast period on the 25th.