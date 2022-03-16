Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 16, 2022

Share Facebook

Two more sunny, warm and dry days over Ohio for today and tomorrow. We see good evaporation over the course of these days yielding promising drying potential. Temps will be above normal. We start the day Friday with sun, but look for clouds to increase through midday and early afternoon.

Rain arrives in western Ohio Friday mid afternoon, and then spends the rest of the evening and overnight spreading east. Rain continues through Saturday midday, lightening up to a few scattered showers Saturday evening through midnight. Rain totals do not look to be large, but could be .1″-.7″ over 90% of Ohio before all is said and done. We turn out partly sunny for Sunday, and a little cooler, but not cold. Monday of next week is sunny and mild again, and Tuesday looks similar.

We are pushing our next system back into the overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday. We expect moderate rain totals that time around, with .5″-1.5″ likely over 100% of Ohio. Clouds hold into Thursday, and while we don’t have expectation of a large precipitation threat, we are seeing signs that minor moisture potential lingers through the first half of Thursday, where we can see up to .2″ additional with 30% coverage. Clouds finally break up Thursday night. This system will be the biggest rain maker of the next 10 days, and combined totals from the start of the rain after midnight Tuesday through Thursday evening are shown on the map below.

We turn out partly sunny and precipitation free to finish the 10 day forecast window late next week on Friday. However, another minor disturbance for the weekend of the 26th and 27th may bring up to .25″ for that period, concentrating mostly on the northern half of the state.