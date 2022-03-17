Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 17, 2022

Share Facebook

An absolutely spectacular St. Patrick’s Day is underway. Full sunshine will be with us all day, and temps will be warm. We keep this going through a large part of tomorrow, as we start with sun, and finally start to see clouds build in the west by mid afternoon. Rains start in late afternoon in far western Ohio counties, and then spreads east through the overnight and all day Saturday. This system has developed a “long tail” with plenty of wrap around moisture circulating through for Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and early Sunday. Most of that is focusing on the northern half to two thirds of Ohio. AS such, while we are keeping rain totals where they were generally, we are putting the heaviest precipitation in over northern Ohio, particularly NW. We can expect .25″-1″ rain totals with coverage at 100%, and the heaviest again will be over the northern half of the state. The map below shows the tweaks to that rain coverage.

Clouds break later Sunday afternoon for some sunshine. However, we stay on the cooler side of normal for Sunday and the weekend too. Full sun will be seen here for Monday and Tuesday of next week, and that will come with a nice bit of temperature moderate too, getting to above normal levels ahead of our next frontal boundary arrival.

Rain redevelops after midnight next Tuesday, leading to a soggy Wednesday period. Clouds and a few leftover showers linger into Thursday midday. Rain totals from that event run half to 1.5″ over 100% of the state, and if we were to skew the moisture coverage, we would do it a bit farther south, rather than north.

We turn cooler behind that system for the finish of the week and the 10 day forecast period. We should see a mix of clouds and sun next Friday the 25th, and then partly sunny and cool conditions for the weekend, the 26th and 27th.