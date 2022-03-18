Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 18, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunshine to start the day today, but we see clouds increase in western location this midday and afternoon. Rain starts in western counties late afternoon, and then spreads east across the state. Rain continues through Sunday morning. All told we are looking for .25″-1″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The heaviest potential now resides in far north and NW parts of Ohio. The map below shows event totals from the start of rain later today/tonight through sunrise Sunday.

Clouds break for sun Sunday midday and afternoon, but we are a little cooler behind this rain system. Temps moderate monday and we will be quite mild tuesday. Sunshine will dominate and we see decent evaporation of the rains we pick up in the net 24-48 hours.

Our next system arrives well after midnight Tuesday, and brings rain all day Wednesday and Thursday. This system is more impressive, and as such we are bumping rain expectations this morning. We are putting rains at half to 1.5: over the state, and have some concerns about totals pushing closer to 2″ in far eastern tier counties. One of the reasons for the increase is a second wave of action that comes up after the initial push from the south and west, and that drags across southern and eastern parts of Ohio. We will monitor this system for changes over the weekend and update our thoughts on Monday if needed, but right now this system looks to bring too much rain for the eastern 2/3rds of the state.

Behind the system we cool off for Friday through next weekend. Temps will be normal to below normal, and we end up with a mix of clouds and sun at best. However, we are primed to see temps rise again as we move into the extended 11-16 day period for the week of the 28th.