Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 2, 2022

A few tweaks to the forecast this morning. Today, we stay mild, but will see more clouds develop over Ohio through the day, as cold air sagging through the Great Lakes tries to muscle southward. The clouds come from the warm air-cold air battle, and likely trigger scattered showers over the state today too, at least the northern two thirds of the state. We wont rule out a few hundredths to .3″ of liquid this afternoon and evening over about 60% of Ohio.

Colder air is in tomorrow as that Great Lakes airmass wins out, for just a day. Temps will be cooler, but not brutally cold. We should see clouds break up and allow sunshine for your Thursday, which will help offset the cold. Temps moderate on Friday and Saturday, and we should be well above normal to start the weekend.

Clouds will be increasing Saturday, and the pattern turns more active from overnight Saturday night through most of next week. 2 waves of rain are coming this weekend. The first starts after midnight Saturday night and goes through Sunday midday, bringing .1″-.75″ over 80% of Ohio. We put together 6-12 hours worth of a break, then round two comes overnight Sunday night through monday midday. This wave has some heavier rain with it, but that is mostly coming to central and southern Ohio. We project rain totals from the second wave at .25″-1.25″ over 90% of Ohio. Combined moisture for the Saturday night through monday midday period will be half to 2″, and is shown on the map below. The heavier rains will stay central to south.

We dry down a bit for monday night through Wednesday, with no new precipitation on the way. However, we are cooler, and expect no better than normal temps. Another low pressure system arrives for Thursday of next week, and has .25″-.75″ rain potential. A brief break Thursday night just allows for the atmosphere to reload, and another minor system can work through next Friday, bringing additional moisture of up to .5″. However, there is potential for that system to be either rain or wet snow. In any case, the pattern is much more active and wet starting this weekend and going through most of next week.