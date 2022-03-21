Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 21, 2022

Share Facebook

We have a soggy week in front of us. Today is by far the best day statewide, as we see full sun and above normal temps. Spring will definitely feel like its here on the second day of the true spring season. However, things change quickly tomorrow.

Clouds increase quickly tomorrow morning with rain arriving by midday to early afternoon in western and northern parts of Ohio. Rain then continues in some way, shape or form through Thursday, with colder air arriving overnight Wednesday night. That means Thursday moisture can come as rain and even have a bit of wet snow mixing in. All told, we are leaving precipitation totals for the combined event at half to 2″, even though the moisture starts a bit sooner tomorrow. This will produce way too much moisture for the state and will have 100% coverage. The map below shows rain potential.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be colder, with below normal temps. We will see a chance of some wet snow flurries and lake effect, especially Saturday. No matter what, any sun we see Friday through the weekend needs to be looked at as a bonus.

Next week is warmer again with mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday. However, we still don’t see the warmest air right away with Tuesday and Wednesday being the better days. A frontal complex looks to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday, starting the extended 11-16 day forecast period with a chance of rain once again, but this time a more minor event.