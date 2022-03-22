Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 22, 2022

Share Facebook

We move into a wet forecast period here over the next 2 days at least, with concern that the two after that can be damp as well. Nearby, we see significant moisture coming out of the MO Valley into the eastern corn belt today, with rain starting in far western and southwest OH by mid morning, and then spreading over the rest of the state through the balance of today and tomorrow. The next 48 hours will see the most intense moisture. We have a cold front passing through early Thursday, and then there is mostly wrap around, backside moisture that lingers over the eastern corn belt through the rest of Thursday and Friday. But, the focus of most of that wrap around moisture will be farther west, over IL, IN and MI. We will not count OH completely out of the action, but think that our coverage will be significantly less, and therefore, we are keeping rain totals for the combined event, today through Saturday morning, at half to 1.5″ over Ohio, rather than pushing 2 inches or more like some areas farther to our west. The map below shows moisture for the combined period mentioned above. We do expect some wet snow to come through overnight Friday night and Saturday morning, and it could give some minor accumulations on cars/grassy surfaces and the like.

Colder air dominates for the weekend and monday. Temps will be below normal, and sun will be limited, at least Saturday and Sunday. Strong north flow Saturday may even trigger some lake effect snow flakes, mostly in northern OH, and definitely a lot of clouds. We have better sunshine potential for monday of next week, even though we stay chilly.

Temps moderate next Tuesday on south winds, but that comes at a price, as more rain is likely . Right now we are putting rain potential in the .25″-.75″ range for next tuesday into Wednesday, but will watch to see how that system evolves.

Colder air returns behind that system to finish the 10 day forecast window and the month as well. Temps will be below normal to finish the month. In fact, we do not think we return to any temperature level like we saw last week or the past couple of days until likely into April.