Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 23, 2022

Plenty of rain around today. The rain will be fairly steady, and continues through the evening before ending near or just after midnight. Tomorrow, action sets up a little farther to our west. We are keeping scattered showers in the forecast for the western third of the state, but the rest of us may skate by with just clouds. Much colder air is on the way for tomorrow, and you will definitely notice that the cold front has passed. The map below shows rain totals expected in the next 24 hours.

We remain chilly to finish the week and through the weekend. Friday and Saturday feature a lot of clouds. We wont rule out scattered light rain showers or wet snowflakes, but additional moisture will be limited to a few hundredths to a tenth or two, so its not a big deal. We see lake effect/enhancement on Saturday, and feel that may be the best day to see wet snowflakes. Sunshine breaks through the clouds Sunday and monday, but we stay below normal on our temps.

Tuesday of next week temps moderate nicely, but that also brings raiun as a cold front comes quickly Tuesday afternoon and overnight. Rain totals look to be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. Behind the front we turn colder again to finish March and start off April next Thursday and Friday. We expect another bout of below normal temps to finish the week and those likely stay through the first weekend in April as well.