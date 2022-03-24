Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 24, 2022

Share Facebook

The heaviest rain is behind us, but now we settle in for a colder, mostly cloudy and damp feeling forecast form today through the first half of the weekend. Today and tomorrow we see a lot of clouds and colder air, but not a lot of new precipitation. We wont rule out scattered light shower action or a few wet snowflakes the next two days, but generally, most action stays out of Ohio. Tomorrow night through Saturday we see thicker, lake effect clouds and that brings a better potential for sprinkles and wet snow flakes over all of Ohio. Temperatures will be below normal through the period, and while we will not rule out sunshine, we have to look at any sun as a bonus now through Saturday late afternoon.

Sunday clouds break for sun, but we stay chilly, and with a good deal of sunshine on monday we are not quite as cold, but still below normal. Temps moderate Tuesday, but scattered showers develop late in the day, then rain is here for all of Wednesday into early Thursday. Rain totals for that entire event will be half to 1″ with 80% coverage. The map below shows rain totals from next Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Behind that front, we are dry again to finish next week, but colder than normal, right on into the first weekend in April. Temps may start to moderate later Sunday the 3rd.