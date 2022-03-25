Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 25, 2022

Share Facebook

Cold air dominates today through the weekend and early next week. The strong north and northwest flow today and tomorrow will bring plenty of clouds and will drag moisture over the state. We do not expect much moisture, only a few hundredths to a few tenths, but it will still be enough to trigger sprinkles and wet snowflakes from time to time through the day today, and tonight. The day time hours will see this action focus on central and northern Ohio, but this evening and overnight, the moisture sags southward and hits everyone else. Tomorrow, the same basic set up remains, with lake enhanced clouds cover and precipitation possible through most of the day. Tomorrow sees sprinkles and wet snowflakes in most areas, but in far NE Ohio, stronger lake effect snow bands are likely and we could see some very wet accumulations. We finally start to clear out overnight tomorrow night.

Sunday and monday see more sunshine potential, but the cold air tightens its grip. The region can expect temps to be well below normal both days over Ohio. Finally tuesday we start to see a bit of temperature moderation.

The warmer air for tuesday also brings moisture, as rain showers develop late in the day and overnight. That first band of rain brings .1″-.6″ with coverage at 60%. The atmosphere reloads as warm air stays through Wednesday, and brings round two of rain and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday night through Thursday. Rain there can be .25″-1″ with coverage at 100%. Combined rain totals for late Tuesday through Thursday will be half to 1.5″ with coverage at 100%, and are shown on the map below.

Much colder air is in to finish the week and start the month of April. We are below normal on temps for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 1-3. Clouds dominate to start on Friday, but then we turn out mostly sunny for the weekend. Temps likely moderate late Sunday, and we have concern of another frontal complex bringing rain for Monday the 4th. Overall, we are either too cold, or too wet for the entirety of this forecast this morning.