Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 28, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cold to start the week over Ohio, but if we are looking for a silver lining, we can say that is is not quite as cold as what we just got done dealing with this past weekend. We transition onto the backside of high pressure today, meaning winds start to turn more to the south later this afternoon and evening. We start with sunshine tomorrow as well, but clouds will start to increase late afternoon. We will have moderating temps tomorrow

Scattered showers work into western Ohio ahead of midnight tomorrow night, and then work through northern parts of the state through early Wednesday morning. That surge of moisture brings .05″-.25″ over 50% of Ohio, mostly I-70 north. Sunshine returns for a good chunk of the daytime hours Wednesday and we are rather mild with above normal temps. That fuels a cold front that comes through overnight Wednesday night through midday Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms are expected, and rain totals can be .1″-.6″ from that wave. However, we do miss out of the big boomers and heavy rains that set up farther west late Wednesday night. The map below shows combined rain totals from late Tuesday through midday Thursday. Honestly, this is not too bad, considering how this system looked late last week.

We turn much colder again behind that front for the balance of Thursday, and then Friday through Sunday. Temps will be below normal, with plenty of clouds through Friday. We expect sunshine for the weekend. A minor system comes together to our west and south for Sunday, but moisture falls apart and drifts south before making it into western and southwester OH.

Next week stays chilly with a mix of clouds and sun Monday through Wednesday. We do see a system coming together later next Wednesday at the end of the 10 day forecast window. That frontal complex should bring rain in for the 7th and 8th, and could hit a majority of Ohio.