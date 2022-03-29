Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 29, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Not as cold today, with south flow returning to Ohio. We will start with sunshine, but clouds increase this afternoon and rain starts to develop over western and southern Ohio this evening. Scattered showers continue through the overnight, mostly over the northern half of the state, where we can see up to .4″.

Strong south flow continues Wednesday, with temps well above normal. This south flow dominates ahead of a cold front that will be coming through overnight tomorrow night through Thursday midday. Rain totals will be .25″-.75″ from the frontal passage with coverage at 100%. Moisture winds down Thursday afternoon and we turn much colder. The map below shows combined rains from tonight through midday Thursday.

Thursday afternoon stays cloudy, and then we expect a mix of clouds and sun for Friday into the weekend, with more clouds Friday, more sun Saturday. Sunday turns cloudy again and we are having to add a minor bit of moisture from midnight Saturday through Sunday midday. Moisture totals will be up to .25″ and coverage at .3″

Monday is dry, then Tuesday clouds increase with rain coming overnight next tuesday night and Wednesday. That system has potential for another .25″-.75″ and 90% coverage.

Overall, there is not much drying potential in the next 10 days and way too much additional moisture, even though we may end up being a bit better off than our neighbors to the west and south, particularly with this frontal passage late tomorrow.