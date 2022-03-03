Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 3, 2022

Share Facebook

We are colder today, as Canadian air sags south out of the Great Lakes. However, we should see decent sun through the day, and that will help mitigate some of the chill. Temps will moderate again tomorrow, and we will be quite warm Saturday on strong southwest flow ahead of our next front. We expect no new precipitation at all the next 3 days.

Rain arrives after midnight Saturday night in Ohio. We are looking at two waves of moisture. The first overnight Saturday night through Sunday midday will bring .1″-.5″ to 75% of the state. After a bit of a lull, round two starts Sunday overnight and goes through monday. That round is much more significant, and may have thunderstorms along with heavier rain in parts of Ohio. WE are looking for .4″-1.5″ at least out of that event through monday, with the heaviest coming in central and southern Ohio. Rain may end as snow late monday in northern areas, but we are not concerned at all about accumulation. Combined totals from this rain event over the 2+ days will be half to 2″ easily, and we can see some areas slightly higher than the top end of the range if things come together right. The map below is an updated look.

WE are colder behind that moisture for Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday next week. We do expect sun, and precipitation free weather. Then for Friday, we will have to deal with a little bit of wet snow over the northern half to third of Ohio, and we may have to talk minor accumulation too, as moisture available runs from a few hundredths to a couple of tenths. We do not think late week snow (or rain) will come to southern Ohio.

The following weekend (12th-13th) will be quite cold, as arctic air returns. Currently we are projecting well below normal temps, but there is plenty of time for that airmass to moderate and change, so stay tuned. But, it looks like winter does not quite want to leave just yet.