Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 30, 2022

Much warmer today with strong south winds coming up across the region. These winds will be in advance of a strong cold front that is expected to sweep through Ohio later tonight. We likely see a good amount of sun through the day, with clouds building in western parts of Ohio this afternoon. The front brings rain and thunderstorms from late this afternoon through the overnight to all of Ohio. However, the biggest thunderstorm potential stays well west of the state, with heavy rains in IN, IL and KY. Rains do linger a bit tomorrow, and we will keep moisture in at least a few areas of the state up through the noon hour. But, due to the fact that we miss the biggest thunderstorm threats, we are limiting our rain fall potential here to .25″-.75″ with most of the state seeing the lower half half of that range. The map below shows rain totals through tomorrow midday.

Much colder air is in after the frontal passage tonight and tomorrow. Temps will be below normal again from tomorrow through the weekend. Clouds hold firm over Ohio the balance of tomorrow and we wont rule out sprinkles, particularly tomorrow night. Then we should turn out partly sunny for Friday and the start of Saturday. Light rain returns overnight Saturday night through early Sunday morning, mostly over the northern half of Ohio. We can see up to .25″ there. Clouds mix with sun the rest of Sunday, and then scattered showers return overnight Sunday night into monday morning, with the potential for up to another .4″, mostly I-70 north.

Monday afternoon, Tuesday and early Wednesday turn out partly sunny. While we are not as cold, we also are not above normal. A frontal complex comes together or Wednesday afternoon and Thursday of next week, triggering rain again. Preliminary thoughts are that we can see .25″-.75″, but we have concerns of up to 1″ in spots. Temps cool behind that front again.

So, our temperatures give us a roller coaster ride through the next 10 days. We have moisture around, and our precipitation free days are cooler, which will limit drying. Overall, there is not much in this forecast that gives hope for improving soil conditions from now through April 10th.