Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 31, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Damp and turning colder for your Thursday. The colder air is here for the rest of the week and weekend too. Unfortunately we are adding moisture to the forecast over the next 10 days, and that will make drying very difficult to attain.

Today, we have lingering moisture from that frontal boundary that worked through the region overnight. WE likely see rain hang around at least through midday, and perhaps a bit longer in eastern counties. We are on track to see totals out of the event range up to .75″, including what came overnight. Clouds hold through the rest of the afternoon, and evening. Tomorrow we see better sun potential through the day, but still see a good amount of clouds. Another disturbance comes across northern areas overnight tomorrow night into early Saturday. Rain totals are not impressive at a few hundredths up to .3″ from I-70 north, but still, it means we are not drying.

Same basic story for Saturday. Clouds and some sun during the day, but moisture returns after midnight saturdaynight into Sunday midday. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 60%, but again, we are not drying. Clouds may break for sun mid to late Sunday afternoon.

Rain moves through Monday, with rain totals of .25″-.75″ as a wave lifts up from the southwest across Ohio. We should make it through Tuesday precipitation free. However, another frontal passage is on the way for next Wednesday afternoon and night, with lingering showers early Thursday. That front triggers .25″-.75″ again over 100% of Ohio.

We turn colder again behind that front to finish next week. We should see some sun, but expect temps to be below normal. The week of the 11th hints at our next good chance at warming. This pattern is driven by a large ridge over the western half to third of the country, and a deep trough then repeatedly digging in over the east. Unfortunately, this means we have more moisture than we need, and with minimal days in-between moisture waves and cold air when we do have periods of rain free weather, we will not move much water away. We expect conditions to be too soggy for any significant thoughts of fieldwork through at least the first half of April, maybe longer. The map below shows our 10 day moisture potential for the state.