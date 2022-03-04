Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 4, 2022

Share Facebook

Temps moderate a bit today and we will be quite mild tomorrow. Sunshine helps both days, and we should put together some decent drying. The pattern is going to change, though, as we move through the second half of the weekend and next week.

Rain starts here in Ohio after midnight Saturday night and goes through Sunday early afternoon. This initial wave of moisture brings .1″-.5″ over 70% of Ohio. Then we have a 12 hour lull or so, with the next round of rain moving into Ohio early Monday morning, continuing through the entire day. In that wave, we can see more significant moisture running from half to 2″, and some slightly higher localized totals are possible. Combined, then, we are at half to 2.5″ for the total event, with 100% coverage. See map below. This will be a lot of water. Additionally, cold air blasts in over night monday night, and we may see some residual moisture lingering, especially over northern Ohio. So, we have to leave the door open for rain to end as snow and see some wet snow flakes past sunrise tuesday morning. While we are not projecting any accumulation at this time, it may be more than a nuisance, so we will keep an eye on that.

Clouds break for sun later Tuesday afternoon, and we stay partly sunny and precipitation free through Thursday. We are much colder, though, and temps will be normal to below normal. Warmer air returns briefly next Friday, but brings with it a frontal passage overnight Friday night through Saturday midday. That front brings rain first, and then wet snow. Liquid equivalent precipitation will be half an inch or less over 100% of Ohio. WE will wait to talk about any accumulation potential until we get closer to the frontal passage, but think there is at least some threat of snow sticking briefly in the north. Behind that front we get very cold, with temps 10-20 degrees below normal for the weekend of the 12th and 13th. That cold air holds into the start of the week of the 14th. Additionally, clouds will be a big part of that period, and we wont rule otu some lake effect action either. Mother Nature will be eagerly reminding us that winter is not done yet.