Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 7, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We are starting the week of exactly as expected…WET! Rain developed overnight and will be moving through the state through the day today. We expect rain totals to run from half to 2″ over the state with 100% coverage. The heaviest rains will be in west central OH, but followed closely by central and northeast areas. Rain may fish as a few wet snow flakes late this afternoon and evening, but most of us will see precipitation stop before the cold air takes full control. Temps drop sharply tonight.

We should turn out partly to mostly sunny and colder for your tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will be below normal but sun will take a bit of that sting out of the air. On Friday, our next front shows up, and brings chances for rain and snow through Saturday morning. Right now we think its likely that we see both types of precipitation but will not dive into who gets what, or how much. Generally , we see liquid equivalent precipitation totals at .25″-1″ over the entire state with 100% coverage. However cold air is coming in as the moisture is still here, hence the snow threat. Some social media meteorologists are already trying to call for a major snowstorm this weekend. Look, its march. Snow, and significant snow surely is possible. However, history has also shown us that systems can be very finicky this time of year, and can just as easily throw you a very cold, 100% rain event. We think it will come down to track of the low, so we are watching it and will give a more definitive look at rain, snow, and how much snow potential there is by midweek. Stay tuned.

Arctic air blasts in behind this weekend. We expect dramatically colder temps, and well below normal daytime highs. This will be a very brutal cold air surge, which holds through Sunday and into early monday. However, we do see sunshine returning during that cold air outbreak, and then sunshine stays while temps moderate monday afternoon, Tuesday and on through next Thursday. This will not be a long term cold snap, but mother nature reminds us it till is winter after all (no matter how warm it was this past weekend).