Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 8, 2022

Much colder air takes full control of the state today. We should see below normal temps the next 3 days with sunshine today and the first part of tomorrow, and then sun returning on Thursday. In-between, we have a bit of moisture and cloud cower that comes up from the southwest tomorrow midday through the evening. That moisture triggers clouds and some minor wet snow flakes south of a line from Cleveland to Cincinnati. Accumulations will not be all that impressive, but there will be some snow around. Farther north and west tomorrow, we expect a mix of clouds and sun.

Out next frontal passage is slated for Friday. A cold front sweeping through Ohio will bring snow potential once again. Right now we have moisture that would produce 1″-4″ with that front, a decent total, but no where near a “massive” snow storm for sure. We still are tracking the low, but feel comfortable right now saying to expect snows, and mostly minor snows in all parts of Ohio. We should end up with 90% coverage. The map below shows snow potential as ti stands right now.

Arctic air dominates behind the front. We will see some of the coldest air this season for two days, Saturday and Sunday. Lake effect is likely for Saturday in many parts of northern Ohio, as the winds will be quite strong from the north and northwest. However, we see better sunshine potential for Sunday.

Next week will feature good temperature moderation, monday through Thursday. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected monday through Wednesday. Rain showers return overnight next Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing potential for a few hundredths to .3″ over 60% of the state. Temps stay mild behind that feature into the start of the 11-16 day forecast window.