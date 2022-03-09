Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 9, 2022

Share Facebook

We stay chilly the rest of this week and anticipate a arctic blast for this weekend. Today we end up with more clouds than we would like as a system lifting northeast out of the Tennessee valley will drag clouds across Ohio and the threat of light snow shower. We have to allow for snow and flurries in all parts of the state save for the far NW today, but accumulations are most likely in central, southern and eastern parts of Ohio. We are leaving the door open for a coating to 2 inches in these areas. Not major snows, but definitely a nuisance. Tomorrow we stay cold but get mostly sunny skies to return.

A cold front sweeps through Ohio on Friday, triggering snow in the afternoon, at night and for far southern and eastern locations, on through midday Saturday. Snow is not that impressive, but south of a line from Cleveland to Dayton we will have to watch for 1-4″. The map below shows an up dated look at snow potential the way we see it this morning. Once again we see NW parts of the state end up with very little action. The arctic air blasts in behind for the balance of Saturday and Sunday with well below normal temps expected.

Temps moderate monday through Thursday of next week. We see some clouds try and come Tuesday, a consequence of the warm air vs. cold air battle. However, we do not expect precipitation there, and then we get full sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with above normal temps. Next Friday we expect rain to return, with potential for up to half an inch with 80% coverage. But, temps stay mild behind that event into the start of the 11-16 day extended period.