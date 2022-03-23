Ohio agriculture teachers named finalists for Ag Educator of the Year

Share Facebook

Agricultural educators serve a critical role in the communities they serve, devoting countless hours to preparing students for successful careers and helping them pursue their passions. To shed light on the contributions of Ohio’s leading agricultural teachers, Ohio FFA, Nationwide, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit, ACA are honoring 10 exceptional educators as finalists for the Golden Owl Award.

From Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, Ohio FFA collected nominations for the state’s top agricultural teachers from local students, parents, fellow teachers and community members across the state.

Ohio’s 2021-2022 Golden Owl Award finalists are:

Tricia Schoen, Genoa-Penta FFA, Genoa

Laura Ringler, Plymouth FFA, Plymouth

Lowell Moodt, Grand Valley FFA, Orwell

Barrett Zimmerman, Clyde FFA, Clyde

Sarah Heilers, Anna FFA, Anna

Aaron Thompson, Upper Scioto Valley-OHP FFA, McGuffey

Jeff Tilley, Amanda-Clearcreek FFA, Amanda

Tim Kilpatrick, Coshocton County Career Center FFA, Coshocton

Eric Heeg, Blanchester Great Oaks FFA, Blanchester

Abby Campbell, Fort Frye FFA, Beverly

Each finalist was presented with an individualized plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and received a $500 donation to their school’s agricultural program to support future educational efforts. Next, they’ll be entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be crowned as Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year, earning an additional $3,000 Nationwide-funded donation to their school’s agriculture program and the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy. The winner will be announced during the 94th Ohio FFA Convention in May.

“The Golden Owl Award seeks to thank agricultural teachers for the extraordinary care they bring to their work as they go above and beyond in educating America’s youth and future leaders,” said Brad Liggett, Nationwide’s agribusiness president. “We are proud to honor their contributions, highlight the growing need for their services, and supply additional resources to help benefit their programs and students.”

In conjunction with the Golden Owl Award, Nationwide is also donating $5,000 to the Ohio FFA to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers and advisors alike.

The Golden Owl Award is the result of partnerships between Nationwide, Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit, ACA.