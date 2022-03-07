Ohio Forestry Association holds annual meeting, selects new leadership

Share Facebook

The Ohio Forestry Association (OFA) held its annual meeting and awards luncheon on March 3, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza North – Worthington. Tree farmers, loggers, and industry representatives from across the state gathered to hear important industry updates and present outstanding service awards.

Brad Perkins, executive director, thanked the sponsors, exhibitors, and board of directors for their contributions to OFA. He also announced his retirement at the end of March 2022 and was recognized for his career in the forest products industry and 6 years on OFA’s staff.

The board of directors selected Jenna Reese of Baltimore, Ohio, to replace Perkins as executive director. She is the first woman to lead the organization since 1986. Reese was previously the director of state policy for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Jenna Reese

One of the highlights of the meeting was the presentation of industry awards:

OFA Logger of the Year – Curtiss Jones (Lumber Stumpers)

Outstanding Individual in Government Service Award – Danielle Gill (Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District)

Outstanding Individual in Industry Award – Eric Roush (Pixelle Specialty Solutions)

Walt Lange Conservation Education Award – Jeremy Scherf (ODNR – Division of Forestry)

Outstanding Individual in Private Service Award – Kathryn Downie (Legacy Forestry Consulting, LLC)

Director’s Awards for Outstanding Contributions to OFA Programs – Emmett Conway (Superior Hardwoods of Ohio) and Jim Doll (Doll Lumber Company)

Mike Krol of Bloomingburg began his term as board president at the conclusion of the meeting. Krol has been with American Wood Fibers since 2007 and is responsible for raw material procurement for their pelleting and wood flour facility in Circleville.

The Ohio Tree Farm Committee also held its annual meeting and awarded Mike O’Neill (Knox County, Ohio) the 2022 Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year. Colton Frink (Bird Dog Forestry) received the 2022 Ohio Tree Farm Inspector of the Year award.

The Ohio Forestry Association is a 501(c)(6) that supports the management of Ohio’s forest resources and improvement of business conditions for the benefit of its members in their endeavors to engage in forestry-related industries and enterprises. Learn more at ohioforest.org.