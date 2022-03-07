Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 242 | Ag in Ukraine

Harold Watters, Retired Ohio State Agronomist and advisor to Ukrainian agronomists joins us to discuss what the military conflict in that country means for agriculture. Dale has updates from John Brien of AgriGold, Tim Paston from Bane Welker, and Dr. Daryl Nash – Wilmington College Aggies Advisor. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!
Check Also
One man’s trash: Implications of litter for livestock
By Christine Gelley, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator, Noble County Ohio State University Extension One of …