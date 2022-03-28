Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 247 | Round and Round with the EPA

March 28, 2022 Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Brandon Kern of Ohio Farm Bureau joins Dusty and Kolt to discuss Farm Bureau’s engagement with the US EPA regarding a number of things including the Renewable Fuel Standard, Enlist, and Waters of the United States. Plus, Dusty has an interview with Jim Sutter of the US Soybean Export Council. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!

Check Also

Efforts encouraging more dairy in school lunches

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) submitted joint …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved