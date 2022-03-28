Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 247 | Round and Round with the EPA

Brandon Kern of Ohio Farm Bureau joins Dusty and Kolt to discuss Farm Bureau’s engagement with the US EPA regarding a number of things including the Renewable Fuel Standard, Enlist, and Waters of the United States. Plus, Dusty has an interview with Jim Sutter of the US Soybean Export Council. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!
