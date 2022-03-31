Spring Dairy Expo wraps up

Share Facebook

By Bernadette Arehart

The Spring Dairy Expo concluded on March 31, 2022 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus with the selection of the Supreme Champion dairy heifers and cows. On the last day of the show there was plenty of action in the showring at the Ohio Expo Center. Results from the day included:

Supreme Champion Heifer of both the Open and Junior Shows—Jersey: Fall Yearling Heifer, exhibited by Blake Greiwe, Sidney, Ohio. Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer of both the Open and Junior Shows—Brown Swiss: Fall Yearling Heifer, exhibited by Lauren L’Amoreaux, Louisville, Ohio.

Pictured on left: Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer of both the Open and Junior Shows—Brown Swiss: Fall Yearling Heifer, exhibited by Lauren L’Amoreaux, Louisville, Ohio. Pictured on right: Supreme Champion Heifer of both the Open and Junior Shows—Jersey Fall Yearling Heifer, exhibited by Blake Greiwe, Sidney, Ohio (accompanied by Grandma Donna Greiwe).

Supreme Champion Cow of the Open Show—Jersey: 5-year-old, exhibited by Spring Valley & Heath Jerseys, David Jordan, FTA Syndicate & Boer Jerseys, Ashville, Ohio.

Reserve Champion Cow of the Open Show—Holstein and Red & White: Aged cow, Cael Hembury, Millmont, Pa.

Pictured on left: Reserve Champion Cow of the Junior Show—Brown Swiss: 5-year-old, exhibited by Madelyn Topp, Wapakoneta, Ohio. Pictured on right: Supreme Champion Cow of the Junior Show—Holstein and Red & White: 4-year-old, exhibited by Aaron Carle, East Rochester, Ohio.

Complete results will be posted at: springdairyexpo.com/. Additional show results can be found at: facebook.com/SpringDairyExpo.