Spring Dairy Expo wraps up

By Bernadette Arehart
The Spring Dairy Expo concluded on March 31, 2022 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus with the selection of the Supreme Champion dairy heifers and cows. On the last day of the show there was plenty of action in the showring at the Ohio Expo Center. Results from the day included:
Supreme Champion Heifer of both the Open and Junior Shows—Jersey: Fall Yearling Heifer, exhibited by Blake Greiwe, Sidney, Ohio. Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer of both the Open and Junior Shows—Brown Swiss: Fall Yearling Heifer, exhibited by Lauren L’Amoreaux, Louisville, Ohio.
Supreme Champion Cow of the Open Show—Jersey: 5-year-old, exhibited by Spring Valley & Heath Jerseys, David Jordan, FTA Syndicate & Boer Jerseys, Ashville, Ohio.
Reserve Champion Cow of the Open Show—Holstein and Red & White: Aged cow, Cael Hembury, Millmont, Pa.
Complete results will be posted at: springdairyexpo.com/. Additional show results can be found at: facebook.com/SpringDairyExpo.