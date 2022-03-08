Tina Lust named Ohio CCA of the Year at CTC 🎙

Share Facebook

The Ohio Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Program is honored to announce Tina Lust of Marion, Ohio as the 2022 CCA of the Year.

Lust is the owner of Lust Seed Sales & Service with more than 26 years crop advising experience. As a seed agronomist, Lust focuses on providing her customers with ethically, environmentally and economically sound recommendations that keep farmers in business. She previously served as a director and chairwoman of the Ohio CCA Board. During her years of service, Lust revamped the board’s organization, rejuvenated lapsed committees, represented the Ohio CCA Board on the Lake Erie Commission to reduce phosphorous losses, and served on the International CCA Board.

“In my mind Tina is one of those well-rounded agronomists who get the job done for their customer,” said Harold Watters, retired – Ohio State University Extension, who nominated Lust for the award. “I talk with Tina’s customers and they tell me how much they appreciate her advice. She isn’t flashy or all that vocal about how she works but she digs in and really helps her customers.”

Sponsored by the Ohio CCA Program, the state award recognizes an individual who is highly motivated, delivers exceptional customer service for farmer clients in nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management, and crop production, and has contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agricultural industry in Ohio.

“Tina represents the very best of Ohio CCAs,” said Clint Nester, chairman of the Ohio CCA board. “Her dedication, not only to her own customers, but to farmers throughout the state through her previous work on the Ohio CCA Board, is a shining example all Certified Crop Advisers should strive to achieve. We are pleased to add her name to the list of CCAs of the Year.”

Lust was recognized at the 2022 Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference in Ada, Ohio on March 8. She was presented a plaque and a $1500 cash award, courtesy of the Ohio Association of Independent Crop Consultants, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Nutrien.

Recent honorees include: Thomas Puch, Heritage Cooperative; Wesley Haun, Tiger-Sul Products, LLC; Don Boehm, Legacy Farmers Cooperative; John Fritz, The Andersons, Inc.; and Timothy Berning, Precision Agri Services, Inc. To view the full list of past award recipients, visit oaba.net/cca.

For more information about the Ohio CCA Program, visit oaba.net/cca.

The first day of the annual Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference (CTC) was March 8 at the McIntosh Center of Ohio Northern University in Ada. CTC is presented by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and many other supporters.

The event focused on providing information to farmers on promoting and maintaining soil health, said Randall Reeder, a retired Ohio State University Extension agricultural engineer.

From offering a workshop on “Corn Management Today—Does Chasing the Last Bushel Pay?” and a discussion on “Water and Drainage Laws—What Is New in Ohio,” the two-day event is designed to provide opportunities “for farmers and crop consultants to learn about the latest technology and practices for conserving soil and improving water quality and how that can boost their financial bottom line while conserving their soils,” Reeder said.

Farmers are interested in building soil health for the future while at the same time preserving their soils for now, Reeder said.

“And adopting continuous no-till and other practices that build soil health will impact climate change in the right way,” he said. “Famers are becoming more efficient and environmentally aware about their soils’ health as an important factor in improving the future for themselves and future generations.”

Reeder is an organizer of this year’s CTC in conjunction with OSU Extension, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Northwest Ohio. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of CFAES.

CTC offers the latest research, insight, tips, and techniques on precision fertility, cover crops and manure, water management, technology and equipment, nutrient management, and advanced cover crops. It features some 70 presenters, including 32 CFAES researchers and Extension educators, 22 from other universities, as well as farmers and USDA, Ohio Department of Agriculture, and industry representatives.

The event kicked off March 8 at 8:30 a.m. with internationally known agronomic consultant Steve Groff, who discussed “The Future-Proof Farm: Changing Mindsets in a Changing World.”

Other conference sessions will include:

Planting Date and Management Interactions: Corn, Soybeans & Wheat

Weed Management in 2022

Incorporating Manure Into Wheat Using a Grassland Applicator

Composting Bedded-Pack Manure in Fulton County

Latest Water Quality Information on the Maumee River

Technology Resources for Crop Production

Precision Fertility and Fertilizer Decisions for 2022 and 2023

Soil Compaction and Automation

Planter Pitfalls: Beyond the Basics

Technology for Monitoring Nutrient Applications

The full schedule and registration information for CTC can be found at ctc.osu.edu.

The Midwest Cover Crops Council meeting was held March 7 in conjunction with CTC.

Certified Crop Adviser continuing education credits are available, with an emphasis on soil and water management, crop management, and nutrient management. Certified Livestock Manager credits are also available.

Other conference sponsors include the Ohio Corn Marketing Program, Ohio Soybean Council, CFAES’ Farm Science Review, AgCredit, Seed Consultants, Wingfield Crop Insurance, and The Nature Conservancy.