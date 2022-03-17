Drone training program

Share Facebook

On March 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. there will be a unique Extension program in Henry County for preparing for the F.A.A. Part 107 certification test for piloting drones. This is the certification that all drone operators need to have in order to fly missions for field imagery, spraying pesticides, or other agriculture and non-agriculture uses.

The program will be a step-by-step process of learning the skills needed to fly a drone for commercial purposes.

It will be held at the Henry County Extension Office, Hahn Center, Suite 302, 104 E. Washington Street,

Napoleon, OH 43545.

RSVP by March 28, 2022. Registration is mandatory, no walk-ins. A light snack is included with registration

The cost is $35. After March 28th, the cost increases to $45.

Register at: https://go.osu.edu/henryanr2022.

Contact Alan Leininger at 419-592-0806 or leininger.17@osu.edu for more information.