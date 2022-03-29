U.S. and United Kingdom progressing with tariff talks

Share Facebook

The United States and the United Kingdom agreed to drop retaliatory tariffs on each other’s products as part of trade talks between the two countries. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan met last week in Baltimore to discuss a U.S.-U.K. trade and investment agreement. A second round of talks will take place in the U.K. in the coming months.

Trevelyan also met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to work out the tariffs issue, with the United States agreeing to rescind tariffs on British steel and aluminum imports and the U.K. dropping retaliatory duties on U.S. goods. The first Joint U.K.-U.S.Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade included senior representatives from government and the business sectors. The two sides are seeking to boost trade between the countries and were expected to discuss how they can work together on digital and green trade. The National Pork Producers Council has been pressing the White House to negotiate new FTAs, including with the United Kingdom, and has been a supporter of closer trade relations with the U.K. since that country began the process of leaving the European Union.