USDA announces 2022 black vulture permit process to control livestock predation

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The turkey vulture has long been a common (if not always pleasant) sight throughout Ohio’s rural landscape, but in more recent years its nastier, more brazen cousin has been showing up in the state.

Black vultures — like turkey vultures — are scavengers that feast on carrion, providing a valuable service. Black vultures, though, are also known to take things one-step further by facilitating the animal’s death when it suits their purposes.

The black vulture population has been growing in Ohio in recent years as have concerns from livestock producers losing young animals to the predators. Making black vultures more frustrating is there status as migratory birds federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, state laws and regulations. The black vulture’s protected status means they can’t be killed or destroyed without a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) Migratory Bird Depredation permit.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has obtained a statewide depredation permit for black vultures from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). ODNR will work with USDA Wildlife Services to issue sub-permits to livestock producers who are experiencing issues with black vultures. These sub-permits cover commercial livestock, including cattle, horses, sheep, goats, and swine and are free to livestock producers.

Black vultures, which have a dark gray head and can be aggressive, should not be confused with the larger, less aggressive red-headed, turkey vulture. Turkey vultures are found throughout Ohio, whereas black vultures have historically lived in southern regions but are expanding their range further north. While black vultures can be extremely detrimental to livestock producers, these birds remain important to conservation and agriculture resources by cleaning up animal carcasses from the ecosystem.

Approved applicants will be allowed to remove up to five birds, which will be determined after consultation with USDA Wildlife Services. Applicants must agree to follow all rules and regulations required by USFWS in the ODNR statewide permit. A livestock producer with a permit is encouraged to use the “taken” black vulture as an effigy, a non-lethal method to prevent future depredation issues.

Interested livestock producers may request a sub-permit application by contacting Thomas Butler at thomas.p.butler@usda.gov.