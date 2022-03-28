West Holmes FFA chapter held February 2022 meeting

Share Facebook

On February 21st, the West Holmes FFA chapter held their February meeting. At the meeting we conducted opening ceremonies and then proceeded into officer reports. We then went into new business including: Garrett Fowler moved and Garrett Houin seconded to have all strawberry money due on March 16th. Motion passed. Sarah Irwin moved and Becca Schuch seconded to host West Holmes FFA Week March 21-25 and pay for all supplies. Motion passed. Jess Miller moved and Leah Reining to refer to state & national affairs and social rec committees with the power to act. Motion passed. Casey Ogi moved and Dakotah Ringwalt seconded to have exclusively yours cater the banquet and to have each member and one guest attend for free and have all additional guests pay the full cost of the meal. Motion passed. Natalie Rohr moved and Ally Ogi seconded to hold a silent auction at the banquet. Motion passed. Wyatt Schlauch moved and Ally Ogi seconded to send members to Ohio Leadership Camp this summer. Motion passed. Brody Gindelsberger moved and Alysa Pringle seconded to pay for three $15 gift cards and two $25 gift cards for 8th grade recruitment. Motion passed. Emma Stitzlein moved and Maria Steiner seconded to have the chapter host the Mid-Ohio Lamb Classic at Harvest Ridge on May 21st and pay for judges, facilities, and supplies. Motion passed. Ethan Feikert moved and Garrett Houin seconded to send members to state convention on May 5th and 6th and pay for hotel rooms and set the registration fee at $50. Motion passed. Pacee Miller moved and Emily Sheely seconded to cover the cost of the National Farm Machinery Show in excess of $100 per person. Motion passed. Wyatt Myers moved and Ally Ogi seconded to hold officer elections. Motion passed. The new 2022-2023 officer team is as follows; President- Becca Schuch, Vice President- Alysa Pringle, Secretary- Sarah Irwin, Reporter- Derek Miller, Treasurer- Alex Pringle, Sentinel- Garrett Fowler, Student Advisor- Maren Drzazga, and Historian- Andi Schuch.