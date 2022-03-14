West Holmes FFA Chapter visited National Farm Machinery Show

Share Facebook

On Thursday February 17th, 22 members of the West Holmes FFA Chapter departed for the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky. They traveled with Licking Valley FFA and Carrollton FFA. On Thursday, they toured Diefenbacher Greenhouse in Cincinnati and had dinner at Texas Roadhouse in Louisville. Then they visited the Louisville Expo Center to watch the tractor pull. On Friday, they toured the Farm Machinery Show and got to visit with some of the top machinery companies in agriculture. After touring the show they ate lunch and departed back home. Members who attended were Kalan Bowling, Maison Carter, Haylee Conner, Garrett Fowler, Keith Hawkins, Justice Hendrix, Liberty Hendrix, Derek Miller, Pacee Miller, Madison Pearce- Lafery, Alex Pringle, Alysa Pringle, Hailey Richert, Dakotah Ringwalt, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Hayden Smith, Alexa Tate, Ashley Tate, and Quentin Vehrs.