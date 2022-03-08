West Holmes FFA members participate in District 2 Tractor Troubleshooting

Share Facebook

On February 9th, the West Holmes FFA chapter had 3 members participate in the District 2 Tractor Troubleshooting contest. Members were Logan VanSickle and Quentin Vehrs, Wyatt Myers was the alternate. They placed 3rd in the district. This event is where a piece of equipment is purposefully disabled and it is up to the teammates to troubleshoot the piece of equipment and get it up and running in as little time as possible, they work on 5 tractors. They are scored on accuracy and safety. They also take a general knowledge test.