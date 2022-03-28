Share Facebook

On Saturday March 5th, two West Holmes FFA members participated in the state speaking contest. Ashley Tate was 5th in her prelim room for extemporaneous and Garrett Houin was 6th in his prelim room for advanced prepared. Great job guys!

West Holmes FFA members competed in the District Speaking contest at Wellington High School on February 23rd. There were four members that competed. In prepared speaking, Garrett Houin spoke about the misconceptions of rodeo animal welfare. He received 1st place and will be moving onto the state contest. In Extemporaneous Speaking, Ashley Tate placed 2nd in her contest and will be moving on to the state contest. Jenna Sheldon competed in the creed speaking contest and received 3rd place. In beginning prepared speaking, Derek Miller spoke about the misinterpretation of agriculture, and was 4th in his contest.

On February 16th, the West Holmes FFA Chapter attended sub-district speaking at Plymouth High School. The categories were FFA Creed Speaking, Beginning Prepared Speaking, advanced prepared speaking and Extemporaneous Speaking. Prepared speaking and extemporaneous each were asked questions about their topic they wrote about. The creed speakers were asked questions relating to the creed. Jenna Sheldon was 1st in Creed Speaking. Derek Miller was 1st in Beginning Prepared Speaking, which is writing a 5-7 minute speech. Garrett Houin was 1st in advanced prepared, which is a 5-7 minute speech of an agricultural topic. Ashley Tate placed 1st in Extemporaneous Speaking, which consists of drawing a random agricultural topic and preparing a 4-6 minute speech on it in a half hour and presenting it. Giving West Holmes FFA a full sweep in all sub-district contests.