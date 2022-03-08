West Holmes FFA members take Greenhand quiz

Share Facebook

On February 15th, 29 members took the Greenhand quiz. This quiz is about the history of the FFA, the organization, and the FFA creed. The team placed 14th out of 152 teams. Individually, Ian Barr was 50th, Andi Schuch was 73rd, Jenna Sheldon was 137th, Alex Pringle was 174th, Garrett Fowler was 185th, Haylee Conner was 301st, Gabby Yates was 348th, Quentin Vehrs was 368th, Lexy Starner 370th, Alexa Tate was 385th, Colby Long was 489th, Casey Ogi was 592nd, Maddie Williamson was 715th, Justice Hendrix was 741st, Brody Gindelsburger was 820th, Jewel Brown was 910th, Keith Hawkins was 1,002nd, Madison Pearce Laferty was 1,074th, Zora Starner was 1,299th, Ava Eberhard was 1,422nd, Hailey Richert was 1,460th, Miley Snow was 1,562nd, Blazedyn Mullins was 1,858th, Drake Yoder was 1,918th, Hayden Smith and Lakensey Guthrie were 2,038th, Lily Plant was 2,111th, and Elijah Williams Dixon was 2,737th. There were 2,779 individuals in the contest. Good job everyone!!

15 members took the Farm Business Management quiz. This quiz is about the knowledge and skills learned in production agriculture and typical farm management problems. The team placed 30th out of 90 teams. Individually, Ashley Tate was 71st, Natalie Rorh was 163rd, Olivia Gerber was 192nd, Laina Croskey was 512th, Liberty Hendrix was 256th, Derek Miller was 268th, Zoee Snow was 292nd, Wyatt Myers was 414th, Emily Harrower was 512th, Emily Sheely was 542nd, Maren Drzazga was 566th, Torrie Savage was 608th, Bree Pringle was 635th, Taelor Patterson was 744th, and Wyatt Schlauch was 786th. There were 810 individuals in the contest. Good job everyone!!