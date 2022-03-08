West Holmes FFA members visit Snow Trails

On Monday February 7th West Holmes FFA members went to Snow Trails with 9 other chapters for the annual snow tubing event. Members include: Dyllan Bender, Kalan Bowling, Ian Barr, Maison Carter, Cora Crilow, Hailey Conner, Laina Croskey, Maren Drazga, Ethan Feikert, Garrett Fowler, Olivia Gerber, Brody Gindlesburger, Keith Hawkins, Justice Hendrix, Liberty Hendrix, Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, Amy Hughes, Jimmy Lesiak, Derek Miller, Pacee Miller, Ally Ogi, Casey Ogi, Taelor Patterson, Alex Pringle, Alysa Pringle, Bree Pringle, Leah Reining, Natalie Rohr, Torrie Savage, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Chloe Shumaker, Lexy Starner, Zora Starner, Alexa Tate, Ashley Tate, Quentin Vehrs, and Elijah Williams-Dixon. The members then snow tubed for 2 hours and ate pizza.
