On March 14th, West Holmes FFA participated in the state Agricultural Sales contest. The team placed 4th. Individually Cora Crilow was 6th, Ally Ogi was 17th, Ashley Tate was 24th, and Derek Miller was 58th. Alternates were Garrett Houin, Alysa Pringle, and Alex Pringle.

On March 1st, seven West Holmes FFA members participated in the district agricultural sales contest. The contest consists of a team activity and an individual sale. Members of the team gather before the individual sale to formulate a plan to sell the product and discuss connections they could make with the customer. The team was charged with selling various kinds of cherry and apple trees this year. The team placed 2nd in the district. Individually Ashley Tate was 2nd, Alysa Pringle was 5th, Cora Crilow was 7th, Garrett Houin was 11th, Alex Pringle was 13th, and Derek Miller was 15th. Thank you to everyone who helped the team practice and prepare for the contest!