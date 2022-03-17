Wetland stamp design is a work of art for a great cause

Share Facebook

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

Jeffrey Klinefelter’s painting of three lesser scaup has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp Design Competition, and I challenge you to differentiate his amazing painting from a photograph of the real thing. His rendition of the water surrounding the trio of ducks alone was enough to force a double-take from me.

Klinefelter’s work of art will be displayed on the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp that is issued in the fall of 2023. Judges selected Klinefelter’s painting from a field of six original pieces of

artwork. Second place was a tie between John Roberts of Michigan for his painting of American widgeon, and Frank Dolphens of Nebraska for his painting of green-winged teal. Klinefelter, from Indiana, is a six-time winner, most recently in 2019.

The Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp program has raised $10.9 million for wetland conservation since 1982. Proceeds from stamp sales help fund vital wetland habitat restoration projects in Ohio. These habitats are important to many resident wildlife species, including state-endangered trumpeter swans, wetland birds, amphibians, and migratory species.

The competition was held at the Ducks Unlimited state convention in Columbus on Feb. 19. The judges for this year’s event included:

• Carrie Elvey, The Wilderness Center senior naturalist

• Doug Erwin, Ohio conservationist and Ducks Unlimited life sponsor

• Jeff Herrick, Columbiana County Federation of Conservation Clubs committee chair, and former Division of Wildlife staff member

• Steve Jacks, Logan County Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever committee chair, and former Division of Wildlife staff member

• Ernie Wallace, Ohio taxidermist and conservationist.

The Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp costs $15 and is required for anyone 18 years or older hunting waterfowl and migrating birds in the Buckeye State. The stamp is also purchased by many birders who want to make a voluntary contribution for wetland habitat. For more information and to purchase a stamp — or just get a close-up view of the painting — visit wildohio.gov.

Speaking of ducks and wildlife art…

Decoy enthusiasts gather

The Ohio Decoy Collectors & Carvers Association and the Great Lakes Decoy

Association will team-up to offer the 43rd Vintage Decoys & Wildlife Art Show & Sale March 19 and 20 at the Holiday Inn Cleveland South in Independence. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, admission is $5 for the weekend and children 17 and younger are admitted free. Visit odcca.net for a show schedule and details.

State parks photos sought

Speaking of wildlife photography, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft is accepting submissions for the 2022 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest though March 28.

The agency is accepting photos that fall into the following categories:

• Wildlife in action

• Recreation in the parks

• Wondrous water

• Novice naturalist

• Explore trails.

Visitors can submit up to five photos in the free-to-enter contest and each image must have been taken after Jan. 1, 2021 at one of the state’s 75 parks and waterways. Submission forms and contest rules can be found at ohiodnr.gov. Submissions must be made by March 28 and final winners will be announced by May 12.

The contest is co-sponsored by US eDirect, ODNR’s reservation management provider. The grand prize is a collapsible Oru kayak and a $120 Ohio State Parks gift certificate. Prizes will also be awarded to the second and third place winners. Winners of the People’s Choice in each category will receive a free night of camping at any Ohio State Park campground.

Great Lakes “areas of concern” funding

President Joe Biden has announced $1 billion in funding from his administration’s signature bipartisan infrastructure law would go toward cleanup and restoration of the Great Lakes.

“It’s going to allow the most significant restoration of the Great Lakes in the history of the Great Lakes,” Biden said in remarks on his recent visit to Lorain to make the announcement.

The bulk of funding is targeted to restore what the Environmental Protection Agency has identified as severely degraded “areas of concern.” The administration projects that funding from the infrastructure law — combined with funds from annual Great Lakes Restoration Initiative appropriations and other sources — should allow restoration of at least 22 areas of concern across Wisconsin, New York, Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois by 2030, with infrastructure funding also benefiting three additional sites over the same period.

Ohio trappers to rendezvous

The Ohio State Trappers Association (OSTA) will hold its annual dinner on Saturday, March 19, “In the Barn” at All Occasions Catering located at 6989 Waldo-Delaware Rd. in Waldo, 43356, where doors open at 4 followed by a buffet dinner at 6:15. Events include games, raffles and Silent and Live auctions.

Seating is limited to 300 and tickets are $25 per person. Table packages may be reserved for 8 for $200 or for 9 for $225. Package includes dinner tickets, 40 general raffle tickets and one ticket to win a prize only for table captains — a Heritage Rough Rider!

For tickets call, text or email Dave Linkhart, 937-903-7688; Karen Stewart-Linkhart 937-371-3759; or email linkhartbuffalofarm@gmail.com.