Zane Trace FFA March 2022 Update

Sweet Science for Elementary Students!

The Zane Trace FFA Chapter hosted 10 classes of little pioneers for lessons about maple syrup production during the week of February 28th—March 4th. To kick off each lesson classes participated in a taste test between real maple syrup made at ZT and pancake syrup made with corn syrup. Students then learned how to identify maple trees by their bark and leaves, how to tap and collect sap from the trees and the steps involved in boiling sap into syrup. Each lesson included a measuring activity for students to help them remember the different sizes of bottles used to market maple syrup. The most popular part of the lessons was the opportunity to try real maple syrup on plates of pancakes and French toast sticks! High school students learned skills in written and verbal communication as well as planning, budgeting and time management.

ZT FFA Lends a Hand For Ross Farm Bureau

Did you know that the share of every dollar spend on food that a farmer receives has decreased over the past 20 years? This fact about agriculture was the focus of the 2022 Ross County Farm Bureau Farmer’s Share Breakfast held on March 17th at the Ross County Service Center. Zane Trace FFA sophomores Lily Rose and Asheligh Hupp helped serve sausage and pancakes to over 250 patrons who attended the event. Through the breakfast Ross Farm Bureau was able to educate community members of the role agriculture plays in the local, state and national economy and draw attention to the many issues farmers are currently addressing. Farm Bureau continues to be a strong supporter of Ross County FFA Chapters and our chapter enjoyed the opportunity to give back through their service.

Sarah McGraw Represents ZT In FFA State Speaking Contest

Public speaking may be the number one fear of many individuals, but to Zane Trace sophomore Sarah McGraw presenting in front of others comes naturally. McGraw recently qualified for the Ohio FFA Beginning Prepared speaking contest held at Marysville High School on Saturday, March 5th. To earn this opportunity she advanced through the sub-district and district contests, placing in the top 2 during both. While Sarah did not place in the top three during the state contest, she learned a great deal about her topic, which covered the consolidation of the US beef industry, and gained valuable skills in scientific writing and presenting.

From Greens to Guts, students enjoy hands on lessons

If you were to visit a ZT agriculture class over the past few weeks you may have caught students in Anatomy joining together tubing in an attempt to make a functional model heart or freshmen in AFNR class sampling their flats of microgreens grown in the shop. Students in food science recently wrapped up their unit over sugars by making maple candy from the sap collected on school grounds as well. We are excited for the outdoor lessons this spring!