Zane Trace FFA Members Represent Chapter in FFA Speaking Contests

Zane Trace sophomore Sarah McGraw recently competed in the Ohio FFA Beginning Prepared speaking contest at Marysville High School.

While most Americans list public speaking as their number one fear, the prospect of presenting in front of others didn’t intimidate Zane Trace FFA members Sarah McGraw, Charley Clyne and Taylor Davis. This trio competed in the Sub-District FFA speaking contests on February 7th at Westfall High School. During the event McGraw placed first in Beginning Prepared, Davis 3rd in Creed Recital and Clyne 3rd in Extemporaneous Speaking. Sarah McGraw advanced to the District 7 contest on February 16th at Amanda Clearcreek High School where she placed 2nd overall and earned a spot in the Ohio FFA State Speaking Finals, becoming only the fourth ZT FFA member to achieve this honor. On Saturday, March 5th at Marysville High School she put her speaking skills to the test with 19 other members who qualified from around the state. Placing 7th in her room, McGraw did not advance to the final round but learned valuable lessons about both verbal and written communication and gained a greater understanding of her speech topic “Meat Monopoly: How To Address Consolidation in the Beef Industry.”