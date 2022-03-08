Zane Trace FFA update

Share Facebook

Sausage Breakfast Survives the Ice Storm!

The Zane Trace FFA Chapter continued working the entire first week of February to get ready for the 44th Annual Sausage Breakfast. The work nights on February 1st and 2nd were beyond successful. After all this hard work, an ice storm hit on February 4th and the breakfast was sadly postponed. The chapter kept their heads up and continued working for the big day to come. On February 11, many members woke at 2:30am to serve the long awaited meals. After a tiresome morning, the chapter concluded that a total of 604 meals were served. Along with these meals, the chapter has made $4,795 for Nationwide Children’s Hospitals, Junior Fair Board, and the Pete Dunkle Scholarship Fund. Many students were grateful for the opportunity to serve the Zane Trace community, and they cannot wait for this again next year!

ZT Elementary Students go Hog Wild for Pork Lessons

Sophomores Lily Rose, Sadie Swepston, and Ellie Doles teaching a class of engaged students about pigs.

During sausage breakfast week it not only consists of hard work, but lots of teaching and learning. Members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter had the chance to teach the yearly Elementary Lessons. Grades kindergarten through 4th listened in as the older kids discussed where sausage comes from, what pigs eat, and how much a baby pig weighs when it’s born! As the teachers went through the powerpoint about pigs, students filled out & colored a paper full of facts about hogs. At the end of each lesson, each student received a little surprise that included paper pig ears and sausage stickers. The chairman of the Elementary Lessons Committee, Lily Rose, stated that she learned more about pigs than what she ever did!

FFA Biotechnology Team Places 14th in State Contest

On Friday, January 21st four members of the Zane Trace FFA traveled to Central State University to represent the Zane Trace school in the state Biotechnology CDE contest. These four members had to undergo the challenge of equipment identification, labs skills, and cell anatomy. Their required lab skills consisted of using a micropipette properly, microscope identification of a gram stain, and carefully identifying safety protocols in the lab. After a long morning of competing, these four students placed the Zane Trace School in 14th at the state contest. Each member states that they are now feeling more confident and ready to dominate the competition next year.

How Sweet It Is! Chapter Maple Project Underway!

Freshman FFA Members collecting the daily sap in buckets.

Each year the ZT FFA Chapter collects sap from the trees located just outside of the Zane Trace School. Members used the blue ‘sap sack bags’ to collect the sap everyday, then boil it till it’s just right for maple syrup. The syrup is then bottled and sold for $10 to anyone who wants something sweet! The chapter even brought 24 bottles to sell at the annual Sausage Breakfast and they said “goodbye” to every bottle there and collected the money. The members involved in the project are learning many things about food processing, labor and forest management.