￼Biden announces plan for E15 summer sales

By Dusty Sonnenberg and Matt Reese
President Joe Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency is planning to allow E15 gasoline to be sold this summer as part of a broader plan to address soaring fuel costs.
The measures announced include:
- To make E15 available in the summer, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is planning to issue a national, emergency waiver. Without this action, E15 cannot be used in most of the country from June 1 to Sept. 15, and the EPA plans to take final action to issue the emergency waiver closer to June 1. E15 is currently offered at 2,300 gas stations in the country.
- An emergency waiver can help increase fuel supplies, give consumers more choice to get lower prices, and provide savings to many families. At current prices, E15 can save a family 10 cents per gallon of gas on average, and many stores sell E15 at an even greater discount. Allowing higher levels of blending will also reduce dependency on foreign fuels.
- EPA is also considering additional action to facilitate the use of E15 year-round, including continued discussions with states who have expressed interest in allowing year-round use of E15 and considering modifications to E15 fuel pump labeling.
The announcement was met with appreciation from Ohio’s ethanol supporters.
“Certainly this is something we’ve been working on for a long time. And that is to shore up our ability to sell and make available to Ohio consumers, and consumers all over the country, E15 year-round,” said Tadd Nicholson, Ohio Corn & Wheat executive director. “There’s this funny thing that happens during the summer months. Retailers have to stop selling E15 from June 1 to Sept. 15, for obscure reasons, because of the way the Clean Air Act was written. This emergency waiver really kind of illustrates just what ethanol does for our fuel supply and that is make it less expensive. It’s a very significant move, but really it’s just going to keep what we have today — the ability for you to buy E15.”
Additional steps taken by the Biden Administration include:
- $700 Million for biofuels producers: As part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, USDA will provide up to $700 million in funding through a new Biofuel Producer Program. The Program will support agricultural producers that rely on biofuels producers as a market for their agricultural products. By making payments to producers of biofuels, the funding will help maintain a viable and significant market for such agricultural products. Producers can expect awards before the end of April.
- $5.6 million for infrastructure for renewable fuels through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program: To expand the infrastructure for renewable fuels derived from U.S. agricultural products, USDA is announcing $5.6 million in grants through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. The purpose of the program is to significantly increase the sales and use of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel.
- $100 million for biofuels infrastructure: Investing in biofuels infrastructure ensures that market opportunities are available for sustainable fuel sources — and that those sustainable fuels can reach consumers. That is why USDA announced $100 million in new funding for grants for biofuels infrastructure. The funding will provide grants to refueling and distribution facilities for the cost of installation, retrofitting or otherwise upgrading of infrastructure required at a location to ensure the environmentally safe availability of fuel containing ethanol blends of E15 and greater or fuel containing biodiesel blends B-20 and greater. USDA will also make funding available to support biofuels for railways as a means of assisting with supply chains and helping to reduce costs for consumer goods and transportation.
- Spurring a new market in sustainable aviation fuels: The Administration announced new actions to support sustainable aviation with a focus on low-carbon fuels that will create economic opportunity for agricultural communities. This included a new Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge to inspire the dramatic increase in the production of sustainable aviation fuels to at least 3 billion gallons per year by 2030; new and ongoing funding opportunities to support sustainable aviation fuel projects and fuel producers totaling up to $4.3 billion; and an increase in R&D activities to demonstrate new technologies that can achieve at least a 30% improvement in aircraft fuel efficiency.
- Expanding use of canola oil: EPA is also announcing efforts to expand supply and choices for other forms of fuel, such as diesel and jet fuel. The Agency is proposing a new approval for canola oil that will add new pathways for fuels to participate in the Renewable Fuel Standard program to provide renewable diesel, jet fuel and other fuels.