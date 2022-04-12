￼Biden announces plan for E15 summer sales

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dusty Sonnenberg and Matt Reese

President Joe Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency is planning to allow E15 gasoline to be sold this summer as part of a broader plan to address soaring fuel costs.

The measures announced include:

To make E15 available in the summer, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is planning to issue a national, emergency waiver. Without this action, E15 cannot be used in most of the country from June 1 to Sept. 15, and the EPA plans to take final action to issue the emergency waiver closer to June 1. E15 is currently offered at 2,300 gas stations in the country.

to Sept. 15, and the EPA plans to take final action to issue the emergency waiver closer to June 1. E15 is currently offered at 2,300 gas stations in the country. An emergency waiver can help increase fuel supplies, give consumers more choice to get lower prices, and provide savings to many families. At current prices, E15 can save a family 10 cents per gallon of gas on average, and many stores sell E15 at an even greater discount. Allowing higher levels of blending will also reduce dependency on foreign fuels.

EPA is also considering additional action to facilitate the use of E15 year-round, including continued discussions with states who have expressed interest in allowing year-round use of E15 and considering modifications to E15 fuel pump labeling.

The announcement was met with appreciation from Ohio’s ethanol supporters.

“Certainly this is something we’ve been working on for a long time. And that is to shore up our ability to sell and make available to Ohio consumers, and consumers all over the country, E15 year-round,” said Tadd Nicholson, Ohio Corn & Wheat executive director. “There’s this funny thing that happens during the summer months. Retailers have to stop selling E15 from June 1 to Sept. 15, for obscure reasons, because of the way the Clean Air Act was written. This emergency waiver really kind of illustrates just what ethanol does for our fuel supply and that is make it less expensive. It’s a very significant move, but really it’s just going to keep what we have today — the ability for you to buy E15.”

Additional steps taken by the Biden Administration include: