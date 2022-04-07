￼Vultures in effigy

Share Facebook

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

I recently hosted USDA’s Tom Butler on my radio show, “Buckeye Sportsman,” (@buckeyesportsmanradio; buckeyesportsman.com) to discuss Ohio’s burgeoning black vulture numbers. It’s no secret to many OCJ readers that Ohio’s black vulture population, birds that often prey on young livestock, causing injury and sometimes death, creating major economic losses for some livestock producers, has increased in recent years. As migratory birds, black vultures are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, state laws and regulations, which means they can’t be killed or destroyed without a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) Migratory Bird Depredation permit.

Well, recently the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) obtained a statewide depredation permit for black vultures from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and will work with USDA Wildlife Services to issue sub-permits to livestock producers who are experiencing issues with black vultures. The sub-permits cover commercial livestock, including cattle, horses, sheep, goats, and swine and are free to livestock producers.

Black vultures, which have a dark gray head and can be aggressive, should not be confused with the larger, less aggressive red-headed, turkey vulture. Turkey vultures are found throughout Ohio, whereas black vultures have historically lived in southern regions but are expanding their range further north. While black vultures can be extremely detrimental to livestock producers, these birds remain important to conservation and agriculture resources by cleaning up animal carcasses from the ecosystem.

Approved applicants will be allowed to remove up to five birds, which will be determined after consultation with USDA Wildlife Services. Applicants must agree to follow all rules and regulations required by USFWS in the ODNR statewide permit. A livestock producer with a permit is encouraged to use the “taken” black vulture as an effigy, a non-lethal method to prevent future depredation issues. Interested livestock producers may request a sub-permit application by

contacting Butler at thomas.p.butler@usda.gov.

Stone Laboratory Sportfishing Workshop

Ohio Sea Grant’s angler educator Tory Gabriel is offering a sportfishing workshop at Ohio State University’s Stone Laboratory on Gibraltar Island, Put-in-Bay, from May 20 to May 22.

The price is $500, which includes three days of fishing from boats primarily for walleyes. Smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, white bass and perch will be pursued as weather and species availability allow. Meals and lodging will be provided on Gibraltar Island.

Gamefish behavior, feeding patterns and seasonal movements will be covered to better understand proper tackle and gear selection and fishing strategies using specialized gear for improving lure presentations. For more information or to register, see: https://ohioseagrant.osu/education.edu/stonelab/courses/6i44m/lake-erie-sport-fishing-workshop.

Fishing Tournament Registry

Speaking of fishing, Ohio anglers now have access to registration information and results about fishing tournaments across the state. The new online application is available at fishtournaments.ohiodnr.gov.

Anyone can access the schedule of upcoming tournaments without logging into the system.

Anglers or other recreational users can find out when and where events are scheduled by filtering the list by waterbody (such as a lake, reservoir, or river), name, county, species (including black bass, crappie, and muskellunge), or a range of dates.

The fishing tournament system will allow directors to schedule events and view information about when and where they are currently scheduled. It will also expedite the review and approval process for requests at ODNR sites. Directors are required to create an OH|ID account. Events may be scheduled once an account has been approved by ODNR staff.

Tournaments held at ODNR access areas are required to be scheduled using the online system. Directors will be notified by email as soon as their event has been reviewed and approved by ODNR. The approval email replaces hard-copy daily use permits. Scheduling an event involves selecting the access area of interest, providing basic information about the start and end

times, number of anticipated boats, and preferred fish species.

After an event has been completed, directors can immediately report the results. ODNR is requesting basic information about the number of participants, number of boats, and catch details. These results will allow Division of Wildlife fisheries biologists to better understand the amount of tournament activity in Ohio and angler success. Annual results will be

summarized at the conclusion of each season. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR Breaks Ground on Two New Wetland Projects

As a part of Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has started work on two new wetland projects in northwest Ohio. The Sugarcamp 7 Blanchard Habitat Project in Putnam County and the Weisgerber-Pohlmann Nature Preserve project in Williams County broke ground in early March.

The 75-acre Weisgerber-Pohlmann Nature Preserve project will restore floodplain near the Tiffin River. Wetlands and vegetation will filter nutrients and restore habitat. Through ODNR’s partnership with the Black Swamp Conservancy, the project will also allow for the re-introduction of threatened and endangered fish species such as the Blacknose Shiner, Pirate Perch, and Western Banded Killifish. The project is expected to be complete in late 2022 and is estimated to cost just over $429,000.

The 9-acre Sugarcamp 7 Blanchard Habitat Project will replace frequently flooded farmland along the Blanchard River with restored wetlands and riparian buffers (tree plantings along waterways) that will help reverse erosion from years of agricultural use. The project, built on private land with the partnership of property owners the Weiss family, will ultimately slow the flow of any nutrient-filled water, filtering it before it reaches the Maumee River Watershed. The Weiss family is excited to contribute to the goals of H2Ohio and restore this land to its former glory. The project is expected to cost $200,000 and will be completed this spring.

Governor DeWine created H2Ohio in 2019 as a comprehensive, data-driven approach to combatting algal blooms, enhancing water quality, and improving water infrastructure over the long term. H2Ohio was launched with support from the Ohio General Assembly, which invested in the program in Ohio’s two most recent operating budgets. H2Ohio operates in partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ohio Lake Erie Commission. The initiative focuses on encouraging agricultural best management practices, restoring and enhancing wetlands, upgrading outdated water infrastructure, and replacing lead pipes. For more information on the H2Ohio initiative, visit h2.ohio.gov.