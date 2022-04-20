AGCO’s Fendt Rogator 900 Series Applicator wins 2022 Davidson Prize

Share Facebook

The Fendt Rogator 900 Series Applicator has been awarded the prestigious Davidson Prize for agricultural engineering excellence.

The Davidson Prize is awarded by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) to their three top-scoring AE50 winners that represents the best of each year’s new products. The Fendt Rogator, along with seven other AGCO products, was awarded an AE50 award in November 2021.

“Fendt is sincerely honored and very proud of this award,” said Greg Pumo, marketing director, application equipment, Fendt® North America. “The Fendt Rogator exemplifies the qualities recognized by the Davidson Prize — breakthrough innovations and engineering excellence that benefit our farmers and retail operators. Fendt’s design teams relied on tremendous voice-of-customer input and AGCO’s historic application experience to produce a revolutionary solution that provides year-round capabilities without compromises and ROI for a value that’s very unique in the industry.”

The Fendt Rogator 900 Series is a self-propelled, rear-mounted boom applicator with one-button adjustable height and the ability to transform between liquid, dry pneumatic, and dry spinner delivery systems in as little as two hours. Such capabilities allow this single solution to provide year-round application of dry or liquid crop nutrients, crop protection products, and cover crop seeds. The Rogator’s flexibility allows it to serve the functions of multiple traditional applicators, provides for greater control of application timing, and optimizes equipment investment and ROI.

2022 is the second straight year AGCO products have won the esteemed Davidson Prize. In 2021, the company’s 9350 DynaFlex draper header with AutoDock header docking system took the honor.

More information regarding the Fendt Rogator 900 Series Applicator may be found at fendt.com/us/sprayers/fendt-rogator-900. The Fendt Rogator was on display at Commodity Classic in New Orleans and at Fendt dealerships nationwide.