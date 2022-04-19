Apple Farm Service Ride-N-Drive

Share Facebook

Apple Farm Service is organizing a Ride-N-Drive event, to be held at the Allen County Fairgrounds in Lima April 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in Washington Court House May 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the perfect event to test-drive equipment with no strings attached. There will be knowledgeable professionals on standby to assist and answer any questions. Test ride the full lineup of Kioti tractors and utility vehicles, Bad Boy mowers, Grasshopper mowers, Exmark mowers (Exmark is exclusively at Washington Courthouse location), and dozens of attachments that Apple Farm Service has to offer. Bring family members too for a free cookout, music, games, and prizes!

“We’re so excited to bring the Ride-N-Drive to Allen and Fayette County this spring,” said Kent Holmes marketing manager. “We’ve done this set-up before with our Covington store and had a blast!”

Each fairground will be left un-mowed, giving attendees the perfect conditions to try out each zero-turn around trees, poles, and other obstacles.

“Our plan is to have at least one of each series of tractors from Kioti, and one of each series from every zero-turn mower company we carry. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your questions answered in a no-pressure relaxing environment,” Holmes said. “Plus, the prize-giveaways, cookout, music, and games are fun for the whole family too.”

Visit AppleFarmService.com/Ride to view which models will be available, which prizes for giveaways, and maps of each fairground.