Be sure to monitor soil temperatures

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Matt Hutcheson, CCA, Product Manager, Seed Consultants, Inc.

Soil temperature is a critical part of successful corn and soybean germination. For seed to begin the germination process, soil temps must be at least 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Prior to planting early in the spring, it is important to monitor soil temperatures and wait to plant until soil warms up enough to promote quick germination and emergence. Soil temperatures should be in the 50s and expected to continue to rise.

It is also important to keep in mind that soil temperatures can fluctuate relatively quickly. For example, soil temps in southern Ohio were in the mid 40s Wednesday, April 20. With warmer weather and sunshine they had climbed to above 60 degrees on Saturday, April 23. Although soil temps have warmed up enough to plant due to a weekend of 80 degree weather, keep in mind soil temps can drop below 50 just as quickly if we have a cold rain event. When deciding if conditions are conducive to germination and emergence, it is important to keep in mind current soil temperatures and any expected extreme changes in weather in the next 24-48 hours.