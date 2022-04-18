Cool wet weather continues into April

Share Facebook

Cool and wet weather conditions continued to limit field activities this week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 57% adequate and 43% surplus. Temperatures for the week ending April 17 averaged 3.6 degrees above historical normals and the State received 1.07 inches of precipitation, 0.28 inches above normal. There were 1.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 17.

Field activities included preparing equipment for planting, top dressing wheat, tiling, hauling manure, and delivering corn as conditions permitted. High soil moisture supplies combined with cold soil temperatures were delaying the start of corn and soybeans planting. Livestock were reported to be faring well and were adjusting to the changing weather conditions. Oats were 16% planted compared to 50% last year. Winter wheat jointing was 20% while the winter wheat crop was rated 62% good to excellent condition.

