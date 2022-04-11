Cool wet weather keeps planters in the shed

Share Facebook

Cold temperatures and wet conditions limited pasture growth and hindered fieldwork, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 57 percent adequate and 43 percent surplus. Temperatures for the week ending April 10 averaged 0.6 degrees below historical normals and the state received 0.84 inches of precipitation. There were 1.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 10.

Limited field activities included installing drainage tile and applying fertilizer as conditions allowed. While lambing and calving reports indicated no major issues, some livestock challenges were reported due to the variable weather conditions. Oats were 11 percent planted compared to 36 percent last year. Winter wheat jointing was 6 percent while the winter wheat crop was rated 62 percent good to excellent condition.