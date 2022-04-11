ME Elementary Goes WILD

Share Facebook

Students from the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter had the tables turned for a day when they became teachers at Miami East Elementary School on Friday, April 8. 21 second-year students enrolled in Plant and Animal Sciences were trained in Project WILD earlier in April and then prepared 20 minute lessons to educate Kindergarten and first-grade classrooms about wildlife and wildlife habitats.

The goal of Project WILD is to assist learners of any age in developing the awareness, knowledge, skills, and commitment to result in informed decisions, responsible behavior, and constructive actions concerning wildlife and the environment upon which all life depends. Ms. Linda Raterman of the Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District was responsible for the training and lesson development the FFA members went through.

Several groups played “Animal Charades” to teach about domesticated and wild animals. McKayah Musselman, Ty Roeth, and Kaden Weldy visited Miss Chelsea Black’s classroom. Reagan Howell, Abigail Kadel, and Ava Prince taught Mrs. Lauren Nosker’s class. Michael Hohenstein, Jadyn Maingi and Landin Putnam visited Mrs. Carmen Richters’ room. Alaina Helsinger, Madison Maxson and Logan Phillips taught Mr. Preston Elifritz’s classroom.

Jadyn Bair, Ella Fine, Fletcher Harris and Kyle Larson visited Mrs. Jennifer McCuistion’s classroom and taught the Thicket Game. The activity had students hide as prey versus predator activity. They hid throughout the classroom as one classmate called their name when they were found.

Devin Nix, Jacob Roeth and Thomas Wallace played a game called “What’s That Habitat?” which had the students of Mr. Justin Roeth’s class learn about the habitats of animals. Students identified the “needs” and “wants” of animals in their habitats.

According to Raterman, Project WILD is endorsed by the Ohio Department of Education (Divisions of Curriculum and Instruction and Professional Development), Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Wildlife Federation, League of Ohio Sportsmen.