Miami East-MVCTC April 2022 FFA Members of the Month

The April 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members of the Month are Wyatt Black, Haley Lane, Abigail Maxson and Connor Maxson. They are all first year FFA members that have excelled in various activities and leadership positions within the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Wyatt Black is the son of Kris and Becky Black. Wyatt is a Top 4 finalist in the Ohio FFA State Agriscience Fair. Wyatt is also a member of the Animal Welfare & Behavior Career Development Event.

Haley Lane is the daughter of Sidney and Nicole Lane. Haley is a member of the Leadership Committee and was essential in the development of the recognition of various leaders within the chapter.

Abigail Maxson is the daughter of Scott and Katrina Maxson. Abigail was a key leader of the Career Success Committee in both of their semester activities. Recently, she helped with the break-out style activity at a monthly meeting for all the FFA members.

Connor Maxson is the son of Scott and Katrina Maxson. Connor is a member of the Leadership Committee and helped organize their semester activity. Connor also was a recipient of a free FFA jacket through an essay writing contest.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one student that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Agriculture Room, and will receive a special medallion on celebration of their accomplishment.