Miami East-MVCTC FFA Dairy Cattle Team Competes At State

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Dairy Cattle Evaluation team placed 42 in the state at the Ohio FFA State Dairy Cattle Contest. The contest was held during the Spring Dairy Expo.

The team consisted of Keyara Davis, Dalton Schreadley, Braden Zekas, Lillian McClain, and Lydia Durst. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Keyara Davis who placed 87 out of almost 500 individuals. The team took a test, completed a pedigree and sire selection exercise and evaluated 6 classes of dairy.

The team practiced at Buschur Dairy farm in New Weston. Previously Lillian McClain had competed at the Champaign County Invitational Contest where she placed 69th.